A child was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The crash happened at the 1300 block of Pleasant Street, according to police, who responded to a call shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Police confirmed the child was taken to an area hospital. The child's family says the victim is in intensive care.

No further information was immediately available.