Child Indecently Assaulted on MBTA Bus; Transit Police Searching for Suspect

The alleged incident occurred Thursday aboard a Route 17 bus in the area of Columbia Road/Edward Everett Square, MBTA transit police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police are searching for a person who allegedly inappropriately touched a child aboard an MBTA bus on Thursday in the Edward Everette Square area.

Transit police detectives released a picture of the person of interest on Twitter on Saturday, asking for the public's help identifying them in connection to the indecent assault and battery that occurred on a Route 17 bus last week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal investigation unit at 617-222-1050.

No other information was released Saturday.

