Child Indecently Assaulted on MBTA Bus; Transit Police Searching for Suspect

Police are searching for a person who allegedly inappropriately touched a child aboard an MBTA bus on Thursday in the Edward Everette Square area.

Transit police detectives released a picture of the person of interest on Twitter on Saturday, asking for the public's help identifying them in connection to the indecent assault and battery that occurred on a Route 17 bus last week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal investigation unit at 617-222-1050.

TPD Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in the ID of this subject of interest re: Indecent Assault & Battery on a Child, RT 17 bus Columbia RD/Edward Everette Sq. area on 2/16 at 7AM. Please call our Criminal Investigation Unit 617-222-1050 w/any info you have. TY pic.twitter.com/Fuo8XHXCie — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 18, 2023

No other information was released Saturday.