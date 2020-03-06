Local
City Officials Apologize for Election Lines, Congestion in Lewiston, Maine

City officials in Maine have issued an apology after criticism of the long lines and congestion during presidential primary voting.

The Sun Journal reports that voting was held at the former Longley Elementary School on Tuesday on the same street as Androscoggin Bank Colisee, where high school hockey playoff games were held.

Lewiston City Administrator Ed Barrett says Longley was selected as the city's lone polling location before officials were aware of the hockey tournament.

City Clerk Kathy Montejo says she decided to use Longley as the lone location based on a 15% voter turnout projection from the Secretary of State. 

