Civil Rights Complaint Filed Over Racial Threat in Maine

A complaint from the attorney general states that the 61-year-old man threatened a black man with a gun after he observed the man dining with a white companion in Freeport

A man who is due in court in Maine on a charge of threatening with a dangerous weapon now also faces a civil rights complaint.

A complaint from Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey states that the 61-year-old man threatened a black man with a gun after he observed the man dining with a white companion in Freeport. The suspect is scheduled to make an initial court appearance for charges that also include criminal mischief on Feb. 22.

Frey filed his complaint in Cumberland County Superior Court under the Maine Civil Rights Act. A phone number listed under the suspect’s name was disconnected on Monday. It was unclear if he had hired an attorney.

Frey said the threat took place on Nov. 30. He said the man displayed a pistol and said, “Freeport, Maine, baby. We don’t do this (expletive) in Freeport, Maine.”

Frey said he brought the civil rights complaint because “no person should feel unsafe due to the color of his skin and the company he keeps.”

