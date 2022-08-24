Local

murder

Person Being Charged With Murder in Woman's 1986 Killing in Mass.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett is holding a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the murder suspect's indictment

By Asher Klein

A suspect is being indicted for murder in the killing of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found by the side of Massachusetts Route 128 in Beverly in 1986, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Claire Gravel's killing had been unsolved for more than 35 years.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett is holding a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the murder suspect's indictment.

Gravel, a Salem State College sophomore from North Andover, was last seen at Major Magleashes' pub in Salem on June 29, 1986, according to an article in The Daily News written on the 30th anniversary of her death. Prosecutors believed she was strangled, but a motive was never identified.

