Once again, we find ourselves bracing for another powerhouse storm system moving through New England over the weekend.

While there are similarities to the recent rain/snow/wind event/flooding from Wednesday, there are notable differences. Coastal flooding emerges as a major concern, particularly due to the current new moon cycle, resulting in higher tides compared to Wednesday.

Coastal flooding expected in Mass., NH

Anticipate significant coastal flooding during high tide around noon (1 p.m. on the Vineyard/Nantucket), especially at Hampton Beach. However, other areas like Capes, Revere, Scituate, Provincetown, and Martha’s Vineyard may experience minor to moderate flooding.

Southeast facing beaches are particularly vulnerable due to strong southeast winds persisting through the night and into Saturday morning. Expect very high seas, battering waves, and subsequent beach erosion during the morning and early afternoon on Saturday.

Because this storm system is moving rather quickly, this one won't bring an excessive amount of rain. However, we are still expecting 1-2 inches of rainfall. Even though snowmelt won’t be as big of a factor, there is still the potential for flooding. A flood watch will go into effect starting Friday night and continuing through Saturday evening.

The condensed timeframe of heavy rain means the possibility of minor urban flooding. Additionally, rivers and streams are likely to have a whole lot of water in them through the early next week due to the added water.

Power outages in Mass. possible due to strong winds

Wind gusts are not projected to be as intense as Wednesday's storm. Peak speeds may reach 50-55 mph on the Cape, with the rest of the coastline experiencing winds of 40-45 mph, occasionally reaching 50 mph. Inland areas can expect winds in the 40-45 mph range.

This fast-moving storm is forecasted to clear out by the mid-morning hours on Saturday, with the sun making an appearance by early afternoon. The afternoon will be dry and mild, but brace for a cold night with freezing temperatures on Saturday night and highs only reaching around 40 on Sunday.

There could still be some tweaks and adjustments to the going forecast, so please check back for updates. We will have additional information throughout the weekend on various platforms, including online, streaming services, and social media.

Snowstorm next week?

Looking ahead, a colder storm system is on the horizon for Tuesday night and Wednesday that could bring additional chances for snow. Stay safe and make the most of your weekend!

