Collins, Gideon to Face Off in 1st Debate in US Senate Race in Maine

Collins is seeking a fifth term and Gideon, Maine's house speaker, is trying to help Democrats win control of the Senate

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, Democratic challenger Sara Gideon and a pair of independents are set for the first debate in the U.S. Senate race in Maine.

The debate will be live Friday evening without an audience because of the pandemic.

For now, it's the only scheduled debate. Gideon had suggested five debates while Collins proposed debating in each of Maine's 16 counties.

The two are locked in a tight race as Collins seeks a fifth term and Gideon, Maine's house speaker, tries to help Democrats win control of the Senate.

Independents Max Linn, of Bar Harbor, and Lisa Savage, of Solon, hope to shake up the race. A third independent, Tiffany Bond, is currently in litigation in hopes of having her signatures confirmed to get on the ballot.

The debate is sponsored by NewsCenterMaine, which operates TV stations in Portland and Bangor, along with the Portland Press Herald and Bangor Daily News.

