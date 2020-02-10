Concern About MBTA Green Line Branch Closures Coming This Summer

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority outlined its accelerated 2020 construction plan on Monday before a joint meeting of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Fiscal Control Board as it works to build a better T.

“We had certain projects that were going to stretch out for years and years that will now be done this calendar year,” said MBTA GM Steve Poftak.

Poftak says while there will be service disruptions, including weekend closures on several lines, and two month-long closures of the C and E branches of the Green Line this summer, it will be a more efficient process.

“You can get an awful lot of work done in that period, rather than spending all your time setting up, working for three hours and then taking it down in the middle of the night,” said Poftak.

“Without easy access, it will hurt,” said David Leschinsky.

As the owner of Eureka Puzzles and the chair of Coolidge Corner Merchants Association, Leschinsky says while they’re thrilled the MBTA will be replacing the Green Line tracks outside their business – a month-long disruption is hard to imagine.

Leschinsky said he’s “a little concerned because the Coolidge Corner area itself relies on public transportation for many of its customers to get here easily.”

Poftak said, “We’re going to do our best to communicate with our customers far in advance of these projects and make sure everyone understands what their options are.”

While final plans are still being worked out, it sounds like shuttle buses will likely be used to replace the Green Line trains.

Businesses in the area hope the disruptions will be minimal.