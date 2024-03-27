Maine's Cooper Flagg named Gatorade national player of the year

Maine native Cooper Flagg has been named the nation's top boys high school basketball player for the 2023-24 season.

Gatorade announced Wednesday that Flagg, 17, who plays at Montverde Academy in Florida, has been named its 2023-24 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The 6-foot-9 small forward from Newport, Maine, is committed to play college basketball for Duke University next season and is projected to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

"Beyond blessed, keeping the main thing the Maine way," Flagg said in an Instagram post.

NBA star Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic presented Flagg with the trophy after practice Wednesday, surrounded by Flagg's family, coaches and teammates.

Photo credit: Gatorade Player of the Year/Joe Greer

Flagg was one of three contenders for the award. Past winners include Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns and LeBron James.

Gatorade national player of the year winners are awarded a trophy and a banner for their schools. They are also given the ability to award a $1,000 grant to a sports-related community organization and apply for an additional $10,000 grant for the organization.

“Gatorade Player of the Year winners have become synonymous with greatness, with many athletes going on to become some of the biggest names in sport,” Gatorade president and general manager Michael Del Pozzo said. “Flagg is no different, and we look forward to seeing the impact he will make on and off the court.”

Flagg was named the 2022 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year and earlier this month was named the best high school basketball player in the country in the Naismith Awards.