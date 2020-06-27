Coronavirus in Vermont: Bennington, Fairbanks Museums Reopening

Two Vermont museums are reopening after coronavirus-induced shutdowns.

The Bennington Museum, in Bennington, and the Fairbanks Museum, in St. Johnsbury, will open on Wednesday with visitors required to wear facial coverings.

At the Bennington Museum visitors will also their temperature taken before entering and anyone who’s temperature exceeds 100 degrees will not be admitted, the Bennington Banner reported.

Museums and other indoor cultural organizers were allowed to start operating at 25% capacity on June 1 but Bennington Museum had long planned for a July reopening.

The Fairbanks Museum, a natural history museum, will only be open five days a week and can accommodate 75 visitors at a time under current guidelines.