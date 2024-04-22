3rd westbound lane on Washington Bridge gets first weekday rush hour test

The third westbound lane on the Washington Bridge in Providence, Rhode Island, opened over the weekend and things appeared to have gone smoothly, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

However, on Monday, that side of the bridge will get its first weekday test with rush hour traffic.

Also over the weekend, the Department of Transportation began working on repaving the highway. They will fill in potholes every day starting at 9 p.m. for the next two weeks, WJAR reported.

With the ongoing bridge work and narrower lanes, drivers are being reminded to stay alert. Crashes have tripled on the Washington Bridge in the last three months after a third lane was added on the eastbound side, opening traffic on both sides, Gov. Dan McKee said.

Those crashes, McKee said, are to blame for the delays commuters are encountering on the bridge.

State police will be cracking down on distracted driving and illegal lane changes.