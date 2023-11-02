Couple, teenage daughter die in house fire in northern Maine

A couple and their daughter died in a fire in northern Maine early Thursday, police said. Another child survived and was taken to the hospital.

The fire was reported about 2:05 a.m. at a Riverside Avenue home in Fort Fairfield, a town of about 3,000 near Presque Isle that borders Canada, according to the Maine Fire Marshal's Office.

Fort Fairfield firefighters at the scene along the Aroostock River found that people had died; they were identified Thursday afternoon as Erik Elmer, 47, Jessica Elmer, 39, and their 17-year-old daughter Rose Elmer, officials said. The child that survived the fire wasn't identified.

Images shared by fire officials showed a gutted family home.

There was no indication of foul play in the blaze, which remained under investigation Thursday afternoon, but the home didn't have working smoke detectors, officials said.