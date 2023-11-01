President Biden to visit Maine Friday following Lewiston massacre

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in Maine this week to honor the victims of the mass shootings in Lewiston.

The Bidens will travel to Lewiston Friday. Further details of the trip were not immediately released Wednesday, but the White House said they will "pay respects to the victims of this horrific attack and grieve with families and community members."

A gunman killed 18 people and injured 13 others after opening fire last Wednesday at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille. The killer was found dead Friday after a manhunt.

The White House also said the president and first lady would "meet with first responders, nurses, and others on the front lines of the response" on Friday.

"I deeply appreciate President Biden's unwavering support of us in the wake of last week's horrific tragedy," Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement Wednesday. "By visiting us in our time of need, the President and First Lady are making clear that the entire nation stands with Lewiston and with Maine — and for that I am profoundly grateful."

In a statement last week, Biden said the "nation is in mourning after yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting."

"For countless Americans who have survived gun violence and been traumatized by it, a shooting such as this reopens deep and painful wounds," the president said. "Far too many Americans have now had a family member killed or injured as a result of gun violence. That is not normal, and we cannot accept it."