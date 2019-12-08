Boston Marathon bombing

Court Weighs Whether Boston Marathon Bomber Got a Fair Trial

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death in 2015 for the marathon bombings

Art Lien via NBC

A federal appeals court in Boston will consider whether Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received a fair trial in the city where the bombs exploded.

The Boston Globe reports that oral arguments before the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are scheduled for Thursday. Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death in 2015 for carrying out the April 15, 2013, attack at the marathon finish line with his older brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who was killed by authorities.

Three people died and more than 260 were wounded. Tsarnaev's lawyers argue it was impossible to find a fair jury in Boston because the explosions traumatized the region. They're trying to get his death sentence overturned. Prosecutors maintain that an impartial jury was carefully selected.

