COVID Cases Rise to 28 at Vermont Day Camp

The number of COVID-19 cases traced to a day camp in the town of Waterbury, Vermont, has grown to 28.

Most of the infected campers were under age 12 and thus ineligible to be vaccinated. No severe illnesses have been linked to the camp.

The cases come as Vermont, like much of the country, is coping with an increase in cases of COVID-19 linked to the more transmissible delta variant.

The state lifted mask mandates back in June and no longer requires masks for summer camps.

"Everyone impacted is receiving appropriate guidance and information, including about getting tested and any needed quarantine and isolation," Vermont Health Department spokesperson Ben Truman said in a statement. "Camp staff and town officials have been working with the department to keep camp families and staff informed."