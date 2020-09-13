Local

New Hampshire

COVID Cancels Halloween Parade in Portsmouth, NH

Organizers were hoping for a large crowd this year because Halloween falls on a Saturday.

Getty Images

The 26th annual Portsmouth Halloween Parade, which draws as many as 25,000 spectators, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say.

"We have exhausted every possible option, including a reverse parade, alternate locations, a rolling parade, and route changes, and we determined there is simply no way to keep the spirit of the parade and keep the spectators and participants safe during the pandemic," parade Marshal Monte Bohanan told Seacoastonline.com.

Organizers were hoping for a large crowd this year because Halloween falls on a Saturday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireCOVID-19HalloweenPORTSMOUTHcoronavirus in new hampshire
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us