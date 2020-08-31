COVID Outbreak at Maine Church Under Investigation

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday it’s investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 among people affiliated with a Sanford church.

The agency said there are at least five confirmed cases of the virus involving people affiliated with Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford. State officials have said the outbreak appears to have an overlap with a larger outbreak that centers around a Millinocket wedding reception.

That wedding’s officiant came from Calvary Baptist, state officials have said. The outbreak that centers on the wedding has sickened at least 123 people and killed one.

The Maine CDC said an epidemiological investigation is underway that will seek to determine the extent of links from the Sanford outbreak to other coronavirus outbreaks in the state. The agency said it’s notifying close contacts of confirmed cases.

At least two dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a wedding reception in Millinocket.

The church held services as usual on Sunday, according to News Center Maine.

"I went to the wedding. I officiated the wedding. It was a beautiful wedding," Pastor Todd Bell said to his congregation on Sunday. "Six families from our church went there. We never expected to get COVID. Nobody expected to experience the things that happened because you went to a beautiful thing like that."

Attempts to reach Bell for comment Sunday were unsuccessful.