‘I'm Concerned': Salem Residents Seeing More Coyotes in the City

Massachusetts wildlife control officers have been getting calls from every corner of the City of Salem as there have been multiple coyote sightings throughout the witch city.

Local resident Staci Sverker found a coyote hanging out just 10 feet from her back door last weekend.

"I'm concerned about my dogs especially if my kids bring out the dogs," she said.

Sverker said they tried making loud noises but the coyote wasn’t fazed at all.

Donald Famico, an animal control officer in Salem, says it's mating season right now for coyotes and so they've had an increase in calls lately.

He says they've had sightings in every part of the city but one of the problems is that people are leaving food in public parks for birds and pigeons, and the coyotes are picking up what's left.

"I tell people they’re not coming to watch TV, they’re coming for your food," said Famico.

Famico further said that most coyotes don’t bother the animals that much but you need to be on guard with the smaller ones. Go out with them at night, stay with them and have something with you like a noisemaker, or some type of stick to protect yourself.