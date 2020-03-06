Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning on charges they had 300 grams of crack cocaine hidden in a box of Chips Ahoy! cookies, New Hampshire State Police said Thursday.

Troopers stopped a car in Hampton Falls for speeding just after midnight Wednesday morning. During the stop, they observed several indicators that the occupants were engaged in drug trafficking, police said in a statement.

The car's occupants, 33-year-old Boston resident Adelso Chaves and 29-year-old Manhattan resident Tyquan Mack, allowed the officers to search the car, police said. They found 300 grams of crack cocaine concealed in a box of Chips Ahoy! cookies.

The officers arrested the two men and transported them to Rockingham County Jail, according to police. During a search there, an additional 50 grams of crack cocaine was allegedly found in Mack’s possession.

Both men were charged with possession of a drug they intended to sell. Mack was additionally charged with resisting arrest and falsifying physical evidence. Both men were arraigned later that day.

It wasn't immediately clear if Chaves and Mack had attorneys who could speak to the charges.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Trooper Geoffrey Miller at 603-679-3333 or Geoffrey.Miller@dos.nh.gov.