Crane crashes down onto building in Norwood

OSHA confirmed they were investigating the incident at the Eaton Village Condos on Neponset Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

A crane came crashing down on a condominium building in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Friday.

OSHA officials confirmed the agency is investigating the incident at the Eaton Village Condos on Neponset Street.

No one was hurt, but residents were at home at the time.

More details were not immediately available.

