Crane crashes down onto building in Norwood

A crane came crashing down on a condominium building in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Friday.

OSHA officials confirmed the agency is investigating the incident at the Eaton Village Condos on Neponset Street.

No one was hurt, but residents were at home at the time.

More details were not immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.