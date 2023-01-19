Local

Auburn

Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Significant Delays on Mass. Pike in Auburn

By Matt Fortin

Working police lights
Getty Images

A serious crash has caused significant delays Thursday morning on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn, according to the Mass. Department of Transportation.

The crash happened near Exit 89.

All lanes heading east were closed for a period of time, but as of around 8:20 a.m., the left and middle lanes were reopened, according to state police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Serious injuries have been reported.

More Auburn News

Massachusetts Jan 11

3 Minors Face Serious Charges After Shooting Middle Schoolers With Gel Pellets

Auburn Jan 3

Vehicle Hit by Bullet During Road Rage Incident in Auburn, Police Say

This article tagged under:

Auburn
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us