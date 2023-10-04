Crash shuts down I-495 in Chelmsford, serious injury reported

A crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, that resulted in serious injuries on Wednesday morning closed the highway down to drivers, state transportation officials said.

The crash occurred around 9:47 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway before Exit 87, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. I-495 north was closed at Exit 83, and the southbound side of the interstate was temporarily closed at Exit 88 but has since reopened.

A state police spokesman said a vehicle crossed over from the southbound side of the highway into the northbound lanes. A medical helicopter was called to the scene, and landed on the highway just north of the crash scene before 11 a.m.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital by helicopter, state police said.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a white car with major damage, with emergency crews and debris scattered around the road.

No further details were immediately available.