Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton; Medical Helicopter Flown in

A serious car crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent at least one person to a hospital, officials said.

The spokesperson for the town's fire department didn't immediately say how many people were hurt, but noted that a medical helicopter was flown in to aid first responders. The helicopter departed to a hospital in Boston.

The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.

The road is closed and @bostonmedflight is e route to a landing zone on Wetherbee St — Acton Fire PIO (@ActonFirePIO) October 31, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.