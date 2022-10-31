Local

Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton; Medical Helicopter Flown in

The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said

By Asher Klein

A medical helicopter in Acton, Massachusetts, to help respond to a crash on Great Road Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
A serious car crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent at least one person to a hospital, officials said.

The spokesperson for the town's fire department didn't immediately say how many people were hurt, but noted that a medical helicopter was flown in to aid first responders. The helicopter departed to a hospital in Boston.

The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

