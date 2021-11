A crash left at least one person seriously hurt in Mendon, Massachusetts, Thursday, police said.

Maple Street was closed to traffic and Mendon police urged drivers to avoid it. They didn't say what's believed to have happened in the crash, or how many people were hurt.

Footage from the scene showed two vehicles on the side of the road, one flipped over on its roof next to a utility pole.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.