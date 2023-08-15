Crash on I-93 in Medford creates delays for commuters

Delays were being reported on Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts, during the morning commute on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash was at exit 23 on the northbound side of the road, and resulted in two lanes being closed at around 7:30 a.m.

Drivers were told to expect delays.

The scene was cleared by around 8:45 a.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.