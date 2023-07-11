Teen charged with assault, attempted kidnapping in attack on woman in Medford

A Somerville, Massachusetts, teen has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping in connection with an attack on a woman in Medford earlier this month.

Eighteen-year-old Nature Moncoeur was arrested by Medford police on Tuesday morning at an address in Somerville following a week-long investigation. He is charged with assault and battery and attempted kidnapping and is scheduled to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on July 3, when a 27-year-old woman who was out for a walk near her home on Royall Street in Medford noticed that she was being followed by a man.

The woman's husband told NBC10 Boston the man grabbed his wife from behind and hit her in the head multiple times, even pulling her hair. The woman fought back and screamed loudly, at which time the man ran off in the direction of College Avenue.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, but her husband said she was really shaken up.