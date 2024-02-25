Crash with serious injuries reported in Middleborough

A crash with serious injuries was reported on Route 105 in Middleborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a social media post shortly before 2 p.m. that the crash occurred on Route 105 north in the area of 104 Thompson St.

Crash with serious injuries in #Middleborough on RT-105-NB at 104 Thompson St. The Road is closed in both directions at Precinct St & Plain st. Detours in place on Thompson at Plain St and Thompson at Precinct St. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 25, 2024

The road is closed in both directions at Precinct and Plain streets. Detours are in place on Thompson Street at Plain Street and Thompson Street at Precinct Street.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were released.