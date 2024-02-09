Woman dead in 2-vehicle crash in Middleboro

A woman died in a crash on Massachusetts Route 28 in Middleborough Friday, authorities said.

The crash closed the road, also Wareham Street, between Cushman and Rocky Gutter streets, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The woman's death in the two-vehicle crash remained under investigation, by state and local police, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

