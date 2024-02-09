Woman dead in 2-vehicle crash in Middleboro

The crash closed Route 28, also Wareham Street, between Cushman and Rocky Gutter streets, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation

By Asher Klein

police tape
NBC 7

A woman died in a crash on Massachusetts Route 28 in Middleborough Friday, authorities said.

The crash closed the road, also Wareham Street, between Cushman and Rocky Gutter streets, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The woman's death in the two-vehicle crash remained under investigation, by state and local police, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us