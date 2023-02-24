Crashes Reported in Massachusetts as Icy Conditions Persist

Several crashes have happened on the roads of Massachusetts overnight, as slick spots remain a concern following the freezing rain showers that fell in New England.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported a jackknifed tractor trailer with multiple crashes on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Brimfield at Exit 74. All eastbound traffic was being diverted off Exit 63 Friday morning, but the road has since reopened.

MassDOT has 563 pieces equipment deployed in storm ops. Due to weather 40 mph speed restriction on I-90 betw NY border-Boston. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 24, 2023

State police responded overnight to Route 2 westbound in Lexington, for around 12 vehicles that went off the road due to icing, troopers said. No significant injuries were reported. Police closed Route 2 West Thursday night in the area of Interstate 95 so the road could be treated.

MassDOT had 563 pieces of equipment deployed Friday morning to help treat the roads amid the winter weather conditions.

A 40 mph speed restriction was in effect on the Mass. Pike between the New York state line and Boston, according to MassDOT.