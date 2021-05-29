Local

Crews Battle 3-Alarm Blaze in Arlington, Mass.

The Cambridge and Woburn fire departments sent engines to the three-alarm fire on Egerton Road.

By Abby Vervaeke

Multiple fire departments are responding to a three-alarm fire at a multi-family residence on Egerton Road in Arlington, Mass.

Three adults and two children have reportedly been displaced by the fire, according to Red Cross Massachusetts. The cause of the fire and the identities of the victims are currently unknown.

The Cambridge and Woburn fire departments said they were assisting in the response to the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.

