Crews Battle 3-Alarm Blaze in Arlington, Mass.

Multiple fire departments are responding to a three-alarm fire at a multi-family residence on Egerton Road in Arlington, Mass.

Three adults and two children have reportedly been displaced by the fire, according to Red Cross Massachusetts. The cause of the fire and the identities of the victims are currently unknown.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Cambridge and Woburn fire departments said they were assisting in the response to the blaze.

#Metro1 Red Cross responding to a MFF- Multi Family Fire in #Arlington where 3 adults and 2 children are reportedly displaced. We will offer comfort, financial assistance, and long-term recovery services. — RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) May 29, 2021

Woburn Engine 2 is currently in Arlington for their 3 alarm fire — Woburn Fire (@WoburnFire) May 29, 2021

Mutual Aid response: Cambridge Engine 4, Ladder 1 (using spare Ladder 5), Squad 4, & Division 1 are working in Arlington, their 3rd alarm for a house fire on Egerton Rd. @ArlingtonMAFD pic.twitter.com/4n0fu2v4tZ — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) May 29, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.