Crews Battling Large Brush Fire at Blue Hills Reservation in Mass.

Firefighters are battling a brush fire spanning six-to-seven acres at the Blue Hills Reservation in Massachusetts.

According to the Canton Fire Department, the fire itself is more on the Quincy/Braintree area of the state park.

Crews from several communities are fighting the flames, including Braintree, Canton, Milton, Quincy, Sharon, Dover, and Norfolk. Tanker trucks were brought in to assist the fire fight.

Braintree and Canton fire officials said no injuries have been reported.

NBC10 Boston and NECN meteorologists had warned that dry and breezy conditions this weekend in New England would yield brush fire potential across the southern part of the region. The leading cause of wildfires in New England is discarded cigarettes and brush burning.