No Injuries Reported in Chelsea House Fire

No one was hurt, though 11 people are displaced, after a house fire in Chelsea Monday.

Fire crews responded to the home on Cottage Street Monday evening. There were unconfirmed reports of a person potentially stuck on the second floor, but the Chelsea Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out safe.

A porch on the back of the home was destroyed, but very little fire make it into the building. There is smoke and water damage inside.

Cold conditions caused icing and made the call more challenging for firefighters.