Newton

Cyclist fatally hit by UPS truck in Newton

A bicyclist from Newton, Massachusetts, is dead after being hit by a UPS truck

NBC10 Boston

A bicyclist was hit and killed Monday afternoon by a UPS truck in Newton, Massachusetts.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Watertown Street and Bridge Street, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said.

The cyclist, a 57-year-old Newton man, was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"This news is deeply upsetting," Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement. "At this difficult time, I am thinking first and foremost of the family and friends of the cyclist. I know people all across Newton will hold them in their thoughts."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities say the UPS driver stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

NewtonMassachusettscrash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us