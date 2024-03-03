Cyclist killed in hit-and-run-crash in South Burlington, Vt.

A cyclist has died after a hit-and-run crash in South Burlington, Vermont, late Saturday night, according to police.

Witnesses told police the cyclist, who has not been publicly identified, was hit by a yellow Mini Cooper on Shelburne Road around 11:15 p.m. The driver never stopped, according to police. The cyclist was declared dead on scene.

Investigators found the suspected vehicle and driver, identified as 38-year-old Steven Olango, at the Travel Lodge in South Burlington. Photos released by police show damage to the car's windshield and front end.

Olango was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident- a fatal and negligent operation. Investigators said his license was suspended and the vehicle's registration was expired. He is being held on a $5,000 bail.

Police note that Olango has a lengthy criminal history in Vermont and was last arrested for DUI in July 2023.

During the same call, a South Burlington police cruiser shielding the scene was hit by another driver. The cruiser was destroyed, but no one was seriously hurt. That driver was charged with DUI.