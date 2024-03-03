Vermont

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run-crash in South Burlington, Vt.

Police have arrested the suspected driver, who they say has a lengthy criminal history in the state

By Thea DiGiammerino

South Burlington Police Department

A cyclist has died after a hit-and-run crash in South Burlington, Vermont, late Saturday night, according to police.

Witnesses told police the cyclist, who has not been publicly identified, was hit by a yellow Mini Cooper on Shelburne Road around 11:15 p.m. The driver never stopped, according to police. The cyclist was declared dead on scene.

Investigators found the suspected vehicle and driver, identified as 38-year-old Steven Olango, at the Travel Lodge in South Burlington. Photos released by police show damage to the car's windshield and front end.

Olango was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident- a fatal and negligent operation. Investigators said his license was suspended and the vehicle's registration was expired. He is being held on a $5,000 bail.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police note that Olango has a lengthy criminal history in Vermont and was last arrested for DUI in July 2023.

During the same call, a South Burlington police cruiser shielding the scene was hit by another driver. The cruiser was destroyed, but no one was seriously hurt. That driver was charged with DUI.

More Vermont news

Nikki Haley 11 hours ago

As Super Tuesday approaches, Nikki Haley campaigns in New England

Vermont 24 hours ago

Major highway closed in Vermont due to falling rocks, structural damage

Vermont Feb 29

16- and 17-year-olds win right to vote in local elections in Vermont town

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us