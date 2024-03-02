Major highway closed in Vermont due to falling rocks, structural damage

There will be rolling closures on parts of I-91 in Vermont to repair damage done by falling rocks earlier this week.

WPTZ reports that part of the highway between Bradford and Fairlee - exits 15 and 16 - was damaged when a boulder fell around 100 feet down. The southbound side of the highway has been closed while transportation officials assessed the damage and safety concerns.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation said they will start rolling roadblocks on Sunday to make repairs in the area. The roadblocks will last through Thursday and will affect daytime traffic. Drivers should expect detours and delays in the area.

The work involves stabilizing the rest of the rocks in the area to ensure structural stability. Transportation officials say they can see tension cracks in the rocks, meaning it's possible more could fall. The recent rain, freezing, thawing and unfreezing could have contributed to the dangerous conditions, officials said.