Dartmouth

Dartmouth basketball players union certified by National Labor Relations Board

Getty Images

The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday certified a union to represent Dartmouth basketball players after the deadline passed for the school to object to the election.

Big Green players voted 13-2 on March 5 to join the Service Employees International Union Local 560 – the first ever labor union for college athletes. The March 12 deadline was for objections about the election process; the school has appealed to the full board an NLRB regional official’s decision that the players are school employees.

Barring a successful appeal, the players and school will negotiate a collective bargaining agreement that would cover working conditions such as salary, practice hours and health care benefits.

More on the Dartmouth basketball team

Dartmouth Mar 5

Dartmouth men's basketball team votes to unionize, though steps to forming labor union remain

dartmouth college Feb 6

Dartmouth basketball players are school employees, labor official says

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dartmouth
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us