Dartmouth College Suspends Spring International Programs

Due to concerns about the new coronavirus, study abroad programs, exchange programs and more have been suspended

Dartmouth College has suspended all of its international programs for the spring semester due to concerns about the new coronavirus.

College officials said the suspension includes undergraduate study abroad programs, exchange programs, graduate and postgraduate fellowships and medical school global health electives.

Some students will be eligible for $5,000 grants that can be used for independent research, alternative education opportunities and alternative housing for spring term. The college also will offer several online courses for those who had been registered for the canceled international programs.

Two employees at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon have tested positive for the virus.

