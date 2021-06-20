Dartmouth College to Provide up to $1 Million to Encourage Off-Campus Housing

Dartmouth College is providing up to $1 million to encourage students to live off campus this fall to ease an on-campus housing crunch.

Students can opt to have their names included in a one-time lottery to encourage as many as 200 returning students to live off campus.

Mike Wooten, associate dean of residential life, said Dartmouth is shifting some of its larger doubles to triples and converting lounges to student rooms where possible, but that isn't enough to alleviate the housing crunch.