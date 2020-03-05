Local
Dave and Buster’s Is Finally Coming to New Hampshire

The new location will feature a 40-foot TV screen "WOW Wall" where sports fans to follow their favorite teams

By Gaia De Simoni

Getty Images

New Hampshire fans of drinking and playing arcade games, get ready: Dave and Buster’s is opening for the first time in the state.

The Dallas-based chain announced on Thursday that it will open the doors of its 138th location at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester on March 30.

Dave and Buster’s newest venue will feature over 34,000 square feet of sports bar, games, drinks, high-definition televisions, a "WOW Wall" and a menu that, according to the news release, will cater to people with all dietary restrictions.

The "WOW Wall," part of only some Dave and Buster's locations, will let sports fans watch games on 40-foot wide LED TV screens.

“The city of Manchester and surrounding communities will enjoy a distinct food menu that complements our carefully crafted cocktails that feature only real all-natural fruit juices from Simply,” General Manager Jason Kien said in the release.

