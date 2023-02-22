Local

Randolph

DCF Investigating After Incident at Randolph Daycare

A 26-year-old woman is facing charges, including reckless endangerment of a child

By Matt Fortin

Here We Grow Daycare
NBC10 Boston

A Randolph woman was facing changes Wednesday in connection with an incident that happened earlier this month at a daycare in Randolph, Massachusetts, according to police.

Amy Li, who is 26 years old, is being charged with reckless endangerment of a child, as well as assault and battery, according to the Randolph Police Department.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Feb. 16 at Here We Grow Daycare, which is located on Main Street in Randolph, the town's police force said. The department said that Li was issued a summons to appear in Quincy District Court at a later date.

The Department of Children and Families said that is has received a report and is investigating. The agency did not provide additional information.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the daycare for comment on the situation.

