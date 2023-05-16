Dead Dog Found in Pillowcase at Conservation Area in Westport, Mass.

The Animal Control officer in Westport, Massachusetts, is investigating after a dead dog was found inside a pillowcase at the Brookside Conservation area.

Animal Control posted about the find on Sunday. The dog is described as a female, orange mixed breed and was found in the conservation area off Route 177.

Officials did not offer any further details about the dog's condition.

The Brookside Conservation Area includes about nine acres of land and hiking trails, according to the Westport Land Conservation Trust. It is popular with hikers and bikers, residents tell WJAR.

Animal Control is asking the owner to contact them at 774-264-5129.