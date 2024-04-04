car crash

Woman dies when Jeep, pickup truck collide in Lincoln

It wasn't immediately clear if Thursday morning's storm was a factor in the deadly crash on Route 117

By Asher Klein

A woman was killed when her SUV collided with a pickup truck in Lincoln, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash took place on Route 117 near Sweet Bay Lane. The SUV, a Jeep Wrangler, crossed into opposing traffic and slammed head-on into a Chevy Silverado, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Lincoln police.

The Jeep's driver, who hasn't been publicly identified, was rushed to Emerson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the authorities. Another person in the Jeep and the driver of the pickup truck were also hospitalized but are expected to survive.

Route 117 was closed for several hours between the Concord town line and Route 126 as investigators looked into what happened.

It wasn't immediately clear if Thursday morning's storm was a factor in the crash. Authorities didn't say why the Jeep was suspected to have entered opposing traffic.

The investigation was ongoing as of Thursday afternoon.

