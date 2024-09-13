Pileup on I-95 in Augusta leaves passenger, dog dead, Maine police say

A person died when a pickup truck rear-ended her SUV in a construction zone on Interstate 95 in Augusta, Maine, on Friday, police said.

A dog in the SUV died as well, according to Maine State Police. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was facing charges in the crash, which involved five vehicles in total.

The crash took place about 3:09 p.m. near Exit 113, where a lane closure because of the construction zone left vehicles stopped on the highway, police said.

The pickup rear-ended the SUV, in which the person who died was a passenger, according to police. There were other injuries, but none were life-threatening; all those people were taken to Maine General Hospital.

The highway was temporarily closed as state police investigated what happened; all lanes reopened by 5:50 p.m., police said.

The agency anticipated releasing more information Saturday.