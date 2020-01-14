Local
resort sale complete

Deal Closed That Sells Sugarbush Resort Ski Area to Alterra

Sugarbush president Win Smith will remain in his role and will oversee daily operations

Sugarbush Resort

The deal to sell Vermont's Sugarbush ski resort to the Alterra Mountain Company has been completed.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Alterra, of Denver, says the purchase increases Alterra's total year-round mountain destinations to 15 in six states and three Canadian provinces.

Sugarbush president Win Smith will remain in that role and will oversee daily operations and plans for future capital improvements.

Alterra CEO Rusty Gregory says his company and Sugarbush have "a like-minded vision of the industry, our community, and the mountains we all love."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

resort sale completeVermontAlterra Mountain CompanySugarbush ski resort
