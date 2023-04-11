Local

Man Charged With Murdering His Wife in Southern Maine

James Crow was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon

By Marc Fortier

News Center Maine

A 40-year-old man has been charged with murdering his wife on Monday afternoon in their home in Alfred, Maine, according to Maine State Police.

State police had initially said only that there was an ongoing "death investigation" in connection with a domestic violence incident on Waterboro Road.

But in a press release Tuesday afternoon, a state police spokesperson said James Crow had been charged with murder in connection with the death of his wife, 39-year-old Kristan Crow. He was scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The York County Sheriff's Office received a call just before 3 p.m. Monday for a disturbance at a home on Waterboro Road, state police said. When they arrived, sheriff's deputies found Kristan Crow's body inside the home.

Deputies and state police troopers attempted to make contact with James Crow, who was not home when they arrived. He was located a short time later in the parking lot of Harry's gas station on Route 111 in Lyman, and surrendered without incident, state police said.

An autopsy was conducted by the state medical examiner's office in Augusta on Tuesday, and Kristan Crow's death was ruled a homicide.

No further details have been released.

