Death investigation underway in Lisbon, Maine

Maine State Police said Friday morning that they are assisting police in Lisbon with a death investigation.

"Main Street in the area of downtown will be shut down temporarily," state police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

They said there is no threat to the public.

Additional details are expected to be released on Saturday after an autopsy has been performed, state police said.

Lisbon,a town of about 10,000 residents, is located just east of Lewiston in central Maine.