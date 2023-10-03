Multiple people in custody after 4-hour police standoff in Maine ends peacefully

At least two people were taken into custody following a three hour standoff with police in east-central Maine on Monday.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said that around 2:50 p.m. they responded to the scene of a barricaded person on Route 178 in Milford, a town of about 3,000 residents located about 5 miles north of Orono. The road was shut down and motorists were asked to avoid the area. Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place for the duration of the incident.

About 4-1/2 hours later, the sheriff's office said the situation had been resolved.

They said the incident began when the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the sheriff's office were conducting an investigation on Route 178 when "a situation involving weapons occurred," leading to additional law enforcement resources being called in.

The residence was secured by law enforcement, and two people leaving the home were taken into custody. A third person who was experiencing medical issues was taken to the hospital.

"The Sheriff’s Office, Special Response Team responded to the scene," the sheriff's office said. "During a potential barricaded person situation, SRT members were able to negotiate a fourth individual to out of the home."

Investigators were still on scene Monday night executing a warrant, and the sheriff's department said additional details will be released on Tuesday.