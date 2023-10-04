Woman reported missing killed in crash on Maine Turnpike overnight

A woman who had been reported missing was killed in a car crash on the Maine Turnpike early Wednesday morning, according to state police.

Jean Robinson, 78, of Gorham, who suffered from cognitive impairment, was last heard from around 9 a.m. Tuesday. She was supposed to drive to Southwest Harbor but never arrived. Police checked her home but she was not there, and a Silver Alert was issued by state police around 9:30 p.m.

Maine State Police said in an update around 7 a.m. Wednesday that Robinson had died overnight in a crash on Interstate 95 south in Lewiston.

State police said they responded to a report of a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday. They said Robinson was driving a Subaru Outback and was pulled over just before the southbound exit ramp. A tractor-trailer driven by 63-year-old David Alicea, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was driving south and saw the car pulled over in the breakdown lane.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Preliminary investigation shows that the car then turned left into the travel lane, causing the tractor-trailer to hit it broadside. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alicea was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.