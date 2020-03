The death of a man in Stonington, Maine is being investigated as suspicious by state police.

The man was found dead inside his home on Weed Field Road around 2 p.m. Monday, according to state police.

His body was brought to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta for an autopsy. Detectives remained at the home overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Bangor at 203-973-3700.