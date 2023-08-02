Local

Death of teen at Pembroke Hospital under investigation

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive at Pembroke Hospital's behavioral health facility on July 22

Authorities are investigating the death of a teenage girl at a mental health facility in Pembroke, Massachusetts.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that a 15-year-old patient was found unresponsive at Pembroke Hospital's behavioral health facility on July 22. She was pronounced dead after being taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

The district attorney's office said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Massachusetts will determine the cause of the girl's death. Authorities did not give any further details.

The incident, described by the district attorney's office as an unattended death, is under investigation by state police and the Pembroke Police Department.

